THE owners of Clacton Pier have expressed their relief at not having to close their business under the latest Government Covid restrictions.

Tendring remains in Tier 2 while most of Essex was moved into Tier 4 at the weekend in a bid to help combat the virus.

The announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson came just as the landmark attraction was gearing up for a busy last week of its North Pole Experience.

Director Billy Ball said he felt very fortunate that the district had escaped changes which could have forced it to shut the doors.

“While the number of Covid cases in the area suggested we would not be put into a higher tier, you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Open - the site was forced to close during the lockdown in November

“It is really good news for businesses in Tendring that they can remain operational and make the most of the festive period.

“We have lots of families booked in for our North Pole Experience including a visit to Santa and it would have been a blow if we had been forced to close down at this time.

“There is no doubt it has been a very tough year for so many companies and we are grateful to remain in Tier 2 – at least for the moment.”

Mr Ball added that the feedback on the Christmas festivities at the Pier has been fantastic and it had been worth all the effort.

A family enjoying the North Pole Experience at Clacton Pier

“Bearing in mind how difficult it has been – especially getting Covid measures in place to keep staff and customers safe – it could not have gone better,” he said.

“Many people have said that the North Pole Experience has been the best ever on the Pier, and up there alongside normal city festive attractions. That is great to hear.”

Mr Ball said he hopes that the situation will continue into the New Year.

“Our Cracker deal continues through until January 3 and families still want to have as much fun as they can, while staying safe,” he added.

“We all know there are more tough challenges ahead, but we can only hope that 2021 will be a better year for us all.”