One of the best things about Christmas dinner, other than the gluttony of the meal itself, is all of the delicious leftovers you can devour for days afterwards.
There are some really inventive and yummy looking recipes out there that make the most of your leftovers without being too much work.
Here are five of our favourite ideas for what to do with your Christmas leftovers:
1) Turkey curry
This super-easy turkey curry is a fabulous family favourite that gives your tastebuds a bit of a treat after endless roast dinners this Christmas.
The recipe serves four and has a preparation time of just 10 minutes and only takes 30 minutes to cook.
The ingredients:
- Olive oil
- 1 onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- Can of chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 tablespoon of curry powder
- 1 chicken stock cube
- 1 tablespoon of plain flour
- Leftover cooked turkey
2) Turkey, ham and leek pie
A scrumptious favourite between Christmas and New Year is this turkey and leek pie that's a real show-stopper.
The ingredients:
- Leftover cooked turkey and ham or gammon
- Four leeks
- Handful of sage
- Handful of thyme
- Double cream
- Olive oil
- Ready-made puff pastry
3) Stilton puffs
These glorious stilton puffs take your standard wedge of stilton and amplify it into a yummy, indulgent snack perfect to raise the spirits between Christmas and New Year.
Super simple, all you need is ready-to-roll puff pastry sheets, an egg and some stilton.
4) Bubble and squeak
This fuss-free recipe is a hearty-favourite that makes the most of all those veggies and it's perfect for vegans.
The ingredients:
- Olive oil
- Leftover roast potatoes
- Shallos or onions
- Garlic
- Rosemary and thyme
- Sage
- Leftover veggies
- Salt
- Pepper
- Plain flour
5) Christmas leftovers bread bowl
The ultimate leftovers meal or snack, this recipe takes the Christmas sandwich to a whole other level.
The ingredients:
- A loaf of bread
- Leftovers
- Butter
- Cheese
What's your favourite thing to do with Christmas leftovers? Let us know in the comments.