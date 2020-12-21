PLANS have been revealed for the site of a popular Indian restaurant, which closed its doors last year.
The Blue Sari, in Heath Road, St Osyth, shut in December 2019 and liquidators were appointed in March.
The restaurant – based at the former Beehive Inn pub - was previously named as a runner up in the Tiffin Cup, a nationwide competition run by MPs to find the country’s best curry house.
But the building’s owner, Robert Smith, has now submitted plans for change of use of the ground floor to create office accommodation.
Two residential units would be created on the first floor from one existing dwelling.
Planning agent Jackie Pepper said: “The building has been vacant since the last restaurant operator ceased to trade.
“The applicants have made efforts to attract interest for the building.
“But the Covid situation has compounded their difficulties and there is no prospect of a publican taking tenancy or purchasing the premises.”
She added that offices would provide a local space for use of businesses wishing to downsize due to the economic situation.
Tendring Council is expected to make a decision by February 3.