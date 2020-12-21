RECYCLING has increased 10 per cent in Tendring following the introduction of a new waste service.

Last year Tendring Council launched a new collection service, moving the majority of homes from weekly pick-ups of unlimited black bags to fortnightly collection of a wheeled bin.

The roll-out of the new service was completed by the end of August 2019, and data are now available to compare September 2018 to August 2019, with the same period 2019/20.

Overall the recycling rate across the district was up 10 per cent, to 40.4 per cent, with black bag/bin waste – non-recycled waste – down by almost 5,000 tonnes (15 per cent).

Food waste collections increased by more than 2,000 tonnes (76 per cent increase year-on-year), while garden waste is up one-fifth and bottle bank recycling was also up three-fifths.

Michael Talbot, portfolio holder for environment, revealed the statistics at a cabinet meeting on Friday.

He said: “Although not the only reason for the introduction of a new waste service, improved recycling was a key driver behind bringing in wheeled bins and limits on how much black bag waste people could dispose of, and this has clearly paid off.

“This is very welcome news, and has a financial benefit in increased recycling credits as the Budget paper on Cabinet shows.

“However, we will not be complacent and will continue to look at ways in which we can further improve recycling across the district.

“Previously released figures for the financial year period had suggested this increase, but it is good to have this confirmed now we can cover a timeframe which properly takes into account the new waste service.”