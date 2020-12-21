THEATRE bosses have taken the “responsible” decision to cancel a Christmas pantomime after a show associate tested positive for coronavirus.

Cinderella was scheduled to be performed at the West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, next Monday and Tuesday by the Panto Bus Company.

Following a difficult and worrying year for the performance arts venue, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show was set to provide a welcome festive boost.

But venue manager Rob Mitchell-Gears has now made the difficult decision to cancel the pantomime after the theatre company returned a positive coronavirus test.

He said: “The Panto Bus company, who were presenting the show, have a confirmed case in their work bubble and as such the whole cast now have to isolate for ten days.

“They would have finished their isolation the day before the performance, but we felt it would not be responsible to go ahead with such tight deadlines on their isolation.

“We had hoped to bring some panto magic to the area and are so disappointed that Covid has yet again stopped this happening.

“Our best wishes go to the members of the panto bus company for a speedy recovery.”

In addition to the Christmas pantomime, the West Cliff Theatre’s Rock for Heroes show has also had to be pulled from the seasonal programme.

It was due to be staged next Wednesday but will now no longer go ahead due to the cast being predominantly based in a Tier 4 location.

The more stringent, lockdown-esque restrictions came into force on Sunday and have been applied to the areas of the country with the highest infection rates.

Manager Rob said cancelling the show marks another blow to the theatre, but staff and public safety will always come first.

“We want to ensure we protect our staff and the public, so tough decisions have to be made,” he added,

“But these are right decisions in these uncertain times because safety is always our first priority.

“Our box office staff have already refunded the vast majority of tickets booked for both shows, but anyone who has not yet been contacted should drop us an email.”

For more information visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.