A WOMAN arrested following a fatal motorcycle crash in St Osyth has been released on bail.
Three people were arrested following the collision, which happened on Pump Hill, St Osyth, at 5.20pm on Friday.
Police were called to reports that a man from Clacton had come off his motorbike near the BP Garage.
Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, a BMW X5 was discovered abandoned in St Clair's Road.
A 58-year-old man and woman and a 35-year-old woman, from St Osyth, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
The 35-year-old woman has been released on bail until January 15.
The 58-year-old man and woman have been released under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it online to Essex Police using incident number 872 of December 18.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.