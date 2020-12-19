A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash in St Osyth.

Three people have been arrested following the collision, which happened on Pump Hill, St Osyth, at 5.20pm on Friday.

Police were called to reports that a man from Clacton had come off his motorbike near the BP Garage.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesman said.

"A short time later, a BMW X5 was discovered abandoned in St Clair's Road.

"Three local people - a 58-year-old man and woman and a 35-year-old woman, remain in custody, having been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

"We're appealing for anyone with information about the collision, or who was in the area and has dash cam footage available to view, to call 101."

The road was closed for more than six hours while police investigated the incident.

One Gazette reader said: "I came along just after this happened. I had to turn round and cut across Clay Lane.

"We heard it was a hit-and-run and that the motorcyclist had been killed.

"It bothered me all night - I was only eight cars back.

"It's so close to Christmas, so this is very upsetting and very sad."

Witnesses can also report it online using incident number 872 of 18 December.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.