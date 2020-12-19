A BUSY road has been closed following a serious collision in St Osyth.
The B1027 St John's Road, between Clacton and the Pump Hill garage in Clacton Road, St Osyth, was closed shortly after 6pm on Friday.
It remained closed at about midnight.
Essex County Council's Traffic Control reported the road was closed "following an accident involving a car and a pedestrian".
St. Osyth - B1027 Pump Hill CLOSED at Clacton Road following an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) December 18, 2020
Motorists on social media reported the collision involved a car and a motorcycle.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance service had not responded at the time of going to press.