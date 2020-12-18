East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 169 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, NHS England figures show.
The data shows that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 15 was up from 119 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 66% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 102.
Across England there were 15,031 people in hospital with Covid as of December 15, with 1,159 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised has increased by 4%, while those on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%, in the last four weeks across England.
The figures also show that 117 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 13. This was up from 84 in the previous seven days.