TENDRING'S coronavirus infection rate has increased slightly.

There were 209 cases in the seven days to December 17.

The infection rate in the district is now 112.6 cases per 100,000 people - up from 110.5 a day before.

The number of weekly cases is up by 78 compared to the seven days to December 10.

There were four deaths in the district in the seven days to December 17 – the same the previous week - and the area still has one of the lowest infection rates in Essex.

Colchester's infection rate is 133 cases per 100,000 people.

Both area's infection rates remain well below the Essex average of 360.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Basildon remains one of the worst affected areas in England, with a rate of 765.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Walton and Frinton Coastal remains the worst affected area in the district with 17 cases - up 11 from the previous week.

Almost a dozen new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the last 48 hours, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 487 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Thursday (December 17).

That was an increase of 11 compared to Tuesday, when there were 476.

It means there have been 27 deaths in the past week, up from 19 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,490 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.