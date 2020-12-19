COUNCIL taxpayers in Tendring will be asked to fork out an extra £5 next year.

Finance bosses at Tendring Council are set to ask residents to pay more as part of their council tax bills for 2021/20.

The council’s portion of the bill – which is in addition to the levies set by county council and police and fire commissioner - is set to increase to £177.64 for an average Band D property.

The outline budget was approved by the council’s cabinet on Friday and will now be scrutinised by an overview and scrutiny committee, before final budget proposals are agreed in February.

Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said the budget was in line with the council’s ten-year financial plan, which the authority is currently in its fifth year.

He said: "Despite the uncertainty we face at the moment due to the pandemic – both in terms of health and economy – due to our prudent approach in previous years we remain in a stable position.

“Five years ago we embarked upon our ten-year financial plan, to move us away from reliance upon funding from Whitehall and being self-sufficient as a council. I am gladdened that halfway on this journey we are still on track.

“Not only are we on track, but are in a good place to stave off the pressures caused by Covid-19 – twin impacts of reduced income from things such as investments and fees and charges, and increased spending on vital services to support people through the pandemic.

“This means that while we are still looking to make savings, in line with our ten-year plan, we have been able to relax and flex that target in recognition of the current circumstances.”

The council could potentially save £115,000 in recycling credits due to the authority’s new waste service, but could also face additional costs as part of the £4million cliff stabilisation works at Holland-on-Sea.

Mr Guglielmi said the extra income, along with a £400,000 central Government grant, will "help to balance the books" as the council recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

Opposition Labour councillor Ivan Henderson welcomed the Government for recognising the difficult financial position face by local councils, but criticised it for making councils "struggle" after cutting millions from their budgets over recent years.