COUNCIL leaders in Tendring claim they have “weathered the financial storm” of Covid-19 despite other councils struggling during the pandemic.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock made the comments after it was announced that the authority would be handed a £400,000 central Government grant.

The council has seen its annual budget slashed from almost £21million in 2012 to £13.6million last year - with just over £420,000 of that coming from central Government.

It was thought that the Revenue Support Grant would end next year, but the grant is set to continue for an extra year due to the financial strain of Covid-19 on local government.

Mr Stock said: “We have received the financial settlement from the Government – and it is good news.

“We will continue to receive a revenue support grant of just over £400,000 for 2021/22.

“We re going to get a New Homes Bonus payment of £650,000 because we build a lot of new housing and we have the ability to increase council tax by up to £5.

“We have weathered the financial impact of Covid-19 far better than many other districts, certainly across Essex and, indeed, across the country, because of decisions we have taken as a council and paths we chose not to go down.

“I’ve always been jealous of Chelmsford Council because they own two different shopping centres, which they got a massive rental income from.

“But that rental income stream has somewhat dried up this year.

“Other councils have farmed off all their leisure services to private companies, but they’ve got contracts where if those leisure facilities have to close, the council has to make up the shortfall – and that has hit them incredibly hard.

“There has been all sorts of problems stemming out of Covid-19 that have really hit some councils hard.

“It has hit this council, but we have weathered the storm far better than others.”

Opposition Labour councillor Ivan Henderson welcomed the Government recognising the financial position local councils are in by continuing the grant for another year.

But he added: “They might be giving us £400,000 this year, but that’s after they’ve taken millions out of local government in recent years and made us struggle.

“We still haven’t seen a replacement for the grant, no fair funding formula or business retention scheme - or prosperity fund to replace the European Social Fund grants.

“There’s still a long way for this Government to go.

“They’ve taken a lot more than what they’re giving back.”