CAMPAIGNERS are celebrating following a move which could see a village's last pub saved.

The landlords of the Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, said it would not reopen after Covid-19 and instead submitted blueprints to turn the 250-year-old establishment into a five-bedroom home.

But villagers banded together to form the Manor Reborn group and have now had an application to Tendring Council approved for the pub - formally known as The Ship Inn - to be listed as an asset of community value.

If the property is put up for sale, the council must now be notified and community groups have six weeks to register their intent to bid for it and another six months to raise the money to buy it.

Paul Withams, from the group, said "We are delighted - it's the best Christmas present Great Holland could have asked for.

"We have been in conversations with the owners are they will continue.

"We really do hope now that we can get to a position that the pub can be saved for the benefit of the village - I know that the owners are keen for the pub to remain and know that it is valued."

He added that the Great Holland Community Benevolent Fund has been set up and registered with the Financial Services Authority, paving the way for shares to be issued for the venture in the New Year.

"We still have a long way to go to get the money, but I'm confident because of the support we have had from residents."

It is hoped that the pub could also provide cafe facilities and possibly even include a shop or post office, which the village no longer has.

Tendring Council’s cabinet agreed to add the pub to the register at its meeting on Friday.

Council leader Neil Stock said: “I think it’s a real tragedy when any pub closes, but inevitably a lot of them have done.

“This scheme has saved a few pubs in Tendring, such as The Maybush Inn in Great Oakley and The Cross in Great Bromley, which have been taken over by local community groups."

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said there is very good support in the village for the pub to stay in community use.

“It was a really terrific venue before Covid-19 and I can appreciated the problems that have been caused because of it,” he said.

“But this gives the local people a chance to get their act together and work through something.

“If they can come up with a viable alternative, then good – if not, it will just go. But it is up to the local people again to get something done.”

The Gazette has not been able to contact the pub.