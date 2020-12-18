COUNCIL bosses have told residents that urgent issues and frontline service will continue over the festive period.
But Tendring Council’s virtual offices will close from 4pm on Thursday, December 24, and will reopen on Monday, January 4.
There are also changes to waste and recycling collection days during the period, with no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.
Council leader Neil Stock wished residents in the district a merry Christmas.
“We hope that everyone enjoys the festive period,” he said.
“We have all had a really difficult and challenging year and Christmas is a good time to reflect on all that has happened and to look forward with hope and optimism to the New Year.
"I wish everyone a relaxing and enjoyable Christmas this year, despite the restrictions, with the anticipation that we can return to full-scale celebrations sometime soon.
“Though there are some changes to services, our core operations still run and the Control Centre is ready to swing into action if there is an emergency during the festive break.”
In an emergency residents can contact the council’s control centre on 01255 222022.