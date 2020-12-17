AN inspiring young girl who has spent most of her life in hospital but has a zest for life was left with a smile on her face after gift-giving police officers visited her.

Erin Sadler, 7, was born unwell and eventually diagnosed with multiple life-threatening and life-limited diseases at just 11-months-old.

She has just returned to Colchester Hospital - where she has spent a lot of her life - having been treated at Great Ormond Street since becoming critically ill in October.

After hearing warrior Erin’s story, Essex Police’s acting sergeant Nicky Southgate and PCSO Matt Ladkin from the Clacton Community Policing Team were moved.

As part of the force’s annual Christmas Appeal, which sees people donate gifts for vulnerable children, the two officers decided to pay Erin a special visit.

During their meeting, they gave her several of the 4,000 presents which have already been donated, including bubble bath, colouring pens, and a book.

Her mum Helen and grandad Philip were also given a hamper donated by Morrisons supermarket in Clacton.

But the most well received gift was a fluffy toy cat which Erin wasted no time in naming Rupert and instantly grew attached to.

Sergeant Southgate said: “I was honoured and privileged to meet young Erin with her mother and grandfather after hearing that she was very poorly in hospital.

“Despite the number of diseases that Erin is fighting, she stays strong and her true bravery is such an inspiration.

“I heard that Erin’s favourite animal was cats so I specifically picked her a cat teddy bear which I hope will bring her joy and pleasure.”

Erin’s mum Helen said the family was touched to receive such kindness from both the force and all the people have generously donated to the appeal.

She said: “It was a really lovely surprise. Erin enjoyed meeting Matt and Nicky and getting her gifts - they were so kind.

“She has only known hospital life and so it was lovely for her to have visitors as she’s so inquisitive.

“She’s recovering from three operations in four days and she’s still very weak but she’s adamant she’s going to get up on her feet and walk – she doesn’t give up.

“She’s a little terror and really does have a zest for life.”

PCSO Ladkin was also moved by visit and said Erin’s inspiring nature and reaction to receiving the presents will stick with him forever.

He added: “To meet Erin was such a delight. She is an absolute warrior, and it was a pleasure to put a smile on her face.

“It was also was brilliant to be able to meet mum and grandad as well. I have to say, it was very moving and a memorable moment in my career.”