A CHARITABLE group has joined forces with police officers to help vulnerable children experience joy and happiness this Christmas.
The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee partnered with Essex Police in support of the force’s Christmas Appeal.
The annual initiative calls on businesses, residents, charities, and community teams to help them in gathering gifts for children in need during the festive season.
Eager to assist the appeal in any way they could, members from the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee stopped off at Clacton Police Station on Saturday.
They dropped off gifts which will now be distributed by police officers to those less fortunate living across the town and the wider county.
To find out more about Essex Police’s Christmas Appeal visit essex.police.uk.