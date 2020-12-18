GENEROUS readers have helped to raise enough cash to buy a new mobility scooter for an 83-year-old arson victim.

Brian Archer was left homeless following the blaze outside his flat in Saxmundham Way, Clacton, last week.

A fundraising campaign was launched by his niece Debbie Watts to get him back on the road after his scooter was destroyed in the fire.

Brian’s daughter Bev Shortley said: “We’re totally blown away by people’s generosity.

“He still needs to have a secure home, suitable for his needs but at the moment, that’s not happening. He’s just sitting in a hotel room.

“The poor man was asleep in bed and now at 83 years of age, he finds himself in complete limbo.”

Debbie had asked for help to raise £500 for the replacement mobility scooter - and more than £640 was raised in a matter of days.

“We are really grateful,” she said. “My uncle now knows he can replace his mobility scooter, which he really does need. The response has been fabulous.”

She added he has lost many possessions due to smoke damage, but the scooter was essential to help him get out.

Inferno - the fire destroyed Brian's mobility scooter

Martin Campbell donated £100 towards the effort after reading about Mr Archer’s plight in the Gazette.

“I hope this helps get Brian back on the road very soon,” he said.

Neighbours raised the alarm after spotting smoke and Mr Archer was led to safety from his one-bedroom terraced maisonette.

He suffered smoke inhalation during the incident, which happened on December 10 at 9.20am, and required treatment at Colchester Hospital.

He was placed into temporary accommodation by his landlord and is waiting to hear from the Tendring Community Team and Peabody Trust about when he will be rehomed.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.

The flat is just a few hundred metres away from Coppins Hall Community Centre which was destroyed by arson on December 8.

Police have not revealed whether or not they are linking the incidents.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the fire in Saxmundham Way and has been released on police bail.

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/lets-get-brian-back-on-the-road.