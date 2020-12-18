COMMUNITY businesses across Essex are being invited to apply for grants of up to £1,000 to help them emerge from lockdown ready for a brighter Christmas.

With enforced closures due to lockdown periods, and now reopening under tight Government guidelines it has been an extremely challenging year for community organisations including pubs, shops and bakeries.

So the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme is available to not only provide grant funding for a selection of successful applicants but also to provide free support and expertise from the charity’s central support service and network of advisors.

The scheme is a partnership between East Anglian housebuilder Hopkins Homes and national charity the Plunkett Foundation.

Wrabness Community Shop and Bar, in Wrabness, is one of many community businesses which have been supporting local people during the pandemic.

David North, Chairman of the shop's committee, said: "The Wrabness Community Shop and Bar has worked closely with The Plunkett Foundation since its inception, a partnership that has proved very helpful in sharing ideas and gaining expertise from their work with other enterprises.

“The Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme will be especially helpful to rural shops and bars which have found it challenging during the pandemic and whose volunteers have worked tirelessly to continue providing a service to their community.

“This is even more focused over the Christmas period when the Wrabness shop and bar can be a real hub for social contact, something that cannot be underestimated. We will continue, with the help of Plunkett, to give the Wrabness community not just a place to shop, but a place to meet and chat with friends at this special time."

James Hopkins, executive chairman and founder of Hopkins Homes, said: “We are reaching the time of year where traditionally communities and families would join together and celebrate the Christmas and New Year period.

“This year we won’t be able to do this as we normally would, with opportunities to socialise and congregate scaled back due to the restrictions of the ongoing pandemic. However, it is still vitally important that the needs and well-being of communities are supported in these winter months.

“With the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme we want to take our support to the next level and invite community organisations in our region to apply for grant funding and speak to the expert advisors for advice on how to adapt their business so they can survive and thrive.

“Hopkins Homes is proud to support the communities in which it operates in and we are hopeful 2021 will be a year where we can further emerge from Covid-19 and get our communities back to some sense of normality for people to enjoy.”

The Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme has focused on getting one-to-one support to community groups since its launch in June.

Groups in the early stages of setting up a community business and established community businesses are now able to apply for the grants.

For more information email support@plunkett.co.uk.