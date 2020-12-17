EIGHT more deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been announced at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.
According to the latest NHS England statistics, there have now been a total of 484 deaths of Covid patients at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.
This is an increased of eight from the day before.
Another death has also been announced at Clacton Hospital, which is run by Anglian Community Enterprise.
There have been a total of 15 deaths of coronavirus patients at Clacton Hospital.
A further six deaths have been recorded at the Southend University Hospitals Trust and one more at Mid Essex Hospitals Trust.
Across England a further 340 coronavirus related deaths were recorded at hospital trusts on Thursday.