ELDERLY and deprived residents in Clacton were among the first people in the community to be given a Covid-19 vaccine.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group worked with St Helena Hospice to turn its Tendring Centre, in Jackson Road, Clacton, into its first vaccination centre in just seven days.

Pam Green, chief operating officer for the CCG, said the centre is giving the vaccination to as many as 975 people over three days.

"This centre is so important because of the elderly population we have got in Clacton," she said.

Pam Green, chief operating officer for the CCG​

"We need to be accessible to that vulnerable group - it' so important we get the vaccine out to them.

"There was an ask that we targeted the most elderly and deprived areas first - and Clacton hits both of those elements.

"We were able to get up and running so quickly because of the support from St Helena, as well as CVS Tendring."

The Pfizer-BioNTech must be kept at very low temperatures, so after the tray of 975 vaccines is thawed and transported, there are just 3.5 days to administer the vaccine.

Patients must then come back for the second of two jabs in 21 days.

Daphne Dye, 89, from Great Clacton, is given the jab

The vaccinations come as cases across much of Essex continues to rise, with 337.4 cases per 100,000 people. In Tendring the rate is just 110.5.

Mrs Green added “We are very clear with everybody who has the vaccine that they still need to observe social distancing and wash their hands and wear their masks because they’re still vulnerable, and they need their families and friends to observe that as well.

“The vaccine will reduced their response to Covid and how ill they get, but we still need to look after people by playing our part.”

She said the centre gave 260 vaccinations on Tuesday and 280 on Wednesday. It was hoped that the remaining injections would be given yesterday.

Mrs Green thanked St Helena Hospice, East Lynne Medical Centre, Tendring Community Voluntary Service, Tendring Council, Essex Police, the NCP and Tower Security for helping to get the clinic operational so quickly.

"It's been a real call to arms so we could get this up and running so quickly," she said.

"It's been a massive community effort, with help from St Helena Hospice staff and practice staff.

"It's been a gargantuan effort to get it going - and we're really proud of it.

"We got the say so that we could set it up last Wednesday and it was operational by Tuesday morning, including reflooring the building.

"We didn't ant people not being able to find parking or use the app to pay and not have the vaccine.

"We're the only centre that they're supporting across the county.

"The team from the hospice worked day and night."

Covid clinic - St Helena's Tendring Centre in Clacton

Kevin McGill, head of estates for St Helena Hospice, said: "We locked the building down in March and shut off all the heat. It was a big operation to get it up and running at short notice.

"We have a history of helping the most vulnerable in our community, so we were happy to play our part."

The NHS said it will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine, and people are urged not to contact their practice.

It is hoped further clinics will be set up, including one in Colchester next week.