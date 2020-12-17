ALMOST 1,000 people in one of the country's oldest and most deprived communities are being given the Covid-19 vaccination.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group worked with St Helena Hospice to turn its Tendring Centre, in Jackson Road, Clacton, into a vaccination centre in just seven days.

Elderly residents in the town were among the first people in the community to be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Some have been shielding since March and have welcomed the vaccine as it will mean they will be able to see their families sooner.

Navy veteran Alan Jones, 89, from Clacton, got the jab at St Helena Hospice's Tendring Centre, alongside his wife Hazel, 83.

They were among patients from a number of GP practices that were invited to get the vaccination, including East Lynn Medical Centre, Ranworth Surgery, North Road, St James and Epping Close, as well as Frinton Road, in Holland-on-Sea, and Green Elms in Jaywick.

Navy veteran Alan Jones, 89, from Clacton, got the jab at St Helena Hospice's Tendring Centre​

Mr Jones was given the vaccine by healthcare assistants Janet Edwards and Amanda Castle. from the East Lynne surgery.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” he said. “I think I’m used to it from when I was in the Navy. They used to give us everything – for Yellow Fever and Malaria.

“We used to joke about how many jabs went before us with the same needle.

“I didn’t exactly race down to get the vaccination, but I’ll definitely be back in three weeks to get the second jab and stay protected."

He added: “We have six grandchildren and we haven’t seen them very much since March because of all the restrictions, but it’s wonderful to know that we’re going to be more protected.

“Hopefully soon we’ll be able to see more of them.

“But we’ve decided not to meet up at Christmas due to the guidance, we’ll be having Christmas at home alone.”

Vaccination centre - St Helena's Tendring Centre in Clacton

Daphne Dye, 89 from Clacton, was also delighted to be given the vaccine.

She said: "It was fine - it was all over quickly and I didn't feel a thing.

"I've had lots of injections and that one was alright - I'm still here.

"It has been a tough year as I have been isolating on my own.

"I live on my own and all I've been able to do is watch people going past as they walk their dogs.

"This gives me hope that things will start to return to normal."

Pam Green, chief operating officer for the North East Essex CCG

Pam Green, chief operating officer for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said patients were eager to get the vaccine.

“We are hearing stories that people haven’t been out since March and see the vaccine as absolutely vital to managing their care and reducing their fears.

"It was the most humbling experience to be here on the first day.

"The level of gratitude and willingness to work with us was wonderful as was the general gratitude for the vaccine.

"There's a sense it will enable people to get some sort of life back and reduce their fear. That sense was palpable in the building.

"We've been showed with gifts - our GP practice colleagues were sent pizzas and chocolate biscuits and all sorts of things.

"The community has definitely felt a level of appreciation."