THE new Bishop of Chelmsford has been announced.

The Rt Rev’d Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani will succeed the Rt Rev’d Stephen Cottrell, who became Archbishop of York earlier this year.

Bishop Guli is currently Bishop of Loughborough in the Diocese of Leicester - a post she has occupied since 2017.

It completes a remarkable journey for Bishop Guli whose family fled Iran during the revolution in 1980, when she was just 13 years old.

She has been unable to return ever since.

Speaking about her appointment, Bishop Guli said “It is a great privilege to be appointed as the next Bishop of Chelmsford. I know there are many challenges ahead both in the church and wider society, not least as a result of the pandemic.

“However, I am hopeful about the future.

“I want to thank my friends and colleagues in Leicester Diocese where I have been very happy.

“I will be sad to say goodbye, but at the same time I am very excited about this next chapter in my ministry.”

Bishop Guli, who has three children with husband Lee, will be introduced to the diocese through a series of videos, online meetings and online worship due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

She is the first Bishop of Chelmsford to be appointed virtually, having held interviews and talks via Zoom.

She added: “I’m very much looking forward to visiting Essex and East London in the New Year, to meeting people face to face and discussing how we build on the outstanding work that our churches have done to support their communities during the pandemic.”

Bishop Guli’s appointment had been welcomed by the Church of England, with Most Rev'd Justin Welby - the Archbishop of Canterbury - saying it will be a “privilege” to work with her.

Archbishop of York, Most Rev'd Stephen Cottrell, added: “It is with great joy that I welcome the appointment of Guli Francis-Dehqani as the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

“Guli will bring to the exciting diversity of the Chelmsford diocese her breadth of vision, her international experience, her love of the gospel, her pastoral heart, and her passion for justice. East London and Essex have an exciting new bishop.”