RESIDENTS called for more recycling facilities at their waterside apartment complex to help them go green.

Recycling provisions have now been set-up at the block in Brightlingsea thanks to Tendring Council and the accommodation managers.

Large bins collecting plastic, cans, paper and cardboard have been installed in the underground car park of the Waterside Marina complex in the town.

In total nine recycling bins have been put in place, with plans to increase the amount after Christmas and to further increase the number if there is sufficient demand from the more than 200 properties.

The scheme came about after representations from the ward councillors and close working between Tendring Council and the management company of the flats.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet Member for environment, said the council was always looking at ways to further boost recycling.

“Increasing recycling rates at flats in the district was always planned to be the focus after the initial roll-out of our revised waste service last year, as we know it is an area which can be improved upon,” he said.

“I am pleased that this scheme has been well-received by the management company, and we hope that others in the district will consider a similar measure so that together we can improve recycling in Tendring.”