GAZETTE readers want a popular supermarket that is set to be rebuilt to retain its "homely" feel rather than being turned into "a damn great shed".

Morrisons is set to submit plans for a "new look" store after being given the go-ahead to bulldoze its current shop in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, due to major structural problems.

The former Safeways store, which was built in the mid 1990s, is suffering from extensive cracking caused by the roots from a nearby belt of mature trees.

As well as being given permission for a temporary store to be built in the car park, the firm is now getting ready to submit plans for a replacement store.

Gazette reader Lou Lou Too said: "I really hope the new store keeps its atmosphere and doesn't end up like the Clacton town centre store, which feels depressing."

Limstok added: "That frontage looks real ugly compared to what is there now.

"It looks just like the new Lidl - a damn great shed."

Another reader added: "Modern supermarkets look like warehouses, with large ceilings, visible pipes and a very basic design.

"The 1990s was probably the last era where supermarket designs felt homely."

But Aaron Leeds lamented the fact the existing store was having to be demolished, which is needed because the foundations were not adequately protected from the tree roots.

"If they built it properly in the first place they wouldn't have to take it down," he said.

Earlier this week, Richard Bakes, senior asset manager at Morrisons, said the company wants to invest significantly in the site to secure the long term future of Morrisons in Little Clacton, as well as improving the shopping experience for its customers.

“We want to hear your views so the consultation website has more information and a section for you to let us know what you think of the plans,” he said.

The firm said the existing store will now be demolished and it plans to build a new look store within the existing car park.

It is expected the temporary supermarket will be in use for less than a year while a new one is built at the site.

To have your say on the plans as part of Morrisons' own consultation, go to morrisons-littleclacton.co.uk.