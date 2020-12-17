THOUSANDS of families are set to benefit from a free school meals programme this Christmas.

Essex County Council is sending out vouchers to parents of eligible children and to qualifying young people.

It means the families of 35,000 children and young people will have £30 per child to spend on food over the two-week holiday.

Parents and young people will be sent their e-vouchers by email or text by Friday 18 December.

Printed vouchers will be provided to parents who cannot access them online.

The vouchers can only be exchanged for food.

They can be used in most supermarkets and the McColls chain of local shops.

Louise McKinlay, cabinet member for children and families at Essex County Council, said: “Building on the extensive support that we have given to families during the pandemic, the Christmas free school meals initiative should mean there is food on the table for every one of the 35,000 children and young people in Essex who are eligible for free school meals.

“I want to thank the Government, schools, colleges and council staff for their hard work in making this happen in a short space of time and to wish all the children, young people and their families a happy Christmas and new year.”

Mike Beckett, who runs Colchester Foodbank, says he is thrilled so many people will benefit from the scheme over the festive period.

He said: “We are delighted that the council is making things easier for people we are supporting and we have been in long support of free school meals.

“This will make such a difference to people on the edge who are struggling.”

Mr Beckett said the announcement is especially welcomed as Colchester is the busiest foodbank in Essex.

“A third of people we help are children, and we are grateful for the support from the community in the run up to Christmas,” he added.

To find out more at help.schoolvouchers.com/hc/en-gb.