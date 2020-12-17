PLANS to demolish a former garden centre and replace it with more than 20 homes have been given the go ahead.
Braintree-based Bilaman Ltd has been given permission to build 21 three and four-bedroom homes following the demolition of exiting buildings at Crossways Garden Centre, in Thorpe Road, Little Clacton.
The two-acre site has been closed for more than a year following a decline in trade.
The plans were approved by Tendring Council's planning committee at a meeting on Tuesday despite the site being outside the settlement boundary.
Councillors raised concerns for pedestrians being forced to use the busy main road and only agreed the plans after adding a requirement for a separate pedestrian access from the back of the site.
Little Clacton Parish Council had objected to the plans due to the lack of pedestrian facilities and the nearest bus stops being more than 1km away.
Planning consultant Robert Pomery told the committee the application should be allowed as it is a "brownfield site".
“Whilst once a busy garden centre, Crossways has now been closed for a significant period of time following a general decline in trade," he said.
“The buildings are in poor condition and in need of significant investment to render them suitable for reuse and the site has a general run-down appearance."