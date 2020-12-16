A POP-UP Covid-19 testing site will be in operation in Holland-on-Sea tomorrow.
The site, which will be run by the Army, will be at the Hazlemere Road Car Park on Thursday, December 17.
A spokesman for Tendring Council said: If someone in your household starts to have symptoms, then that person must get tested and the rest of the household should self-isolate with them whilst they wait for the results.
"If you or other members of the household don’t have symptoms, then you should not get a test."
To book an appointment go to: https://self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk.