A CARETAKER provider has now been awarded a five-year contract to run four formerly troubled GP practices in Clacton and Frinton - covering 24,000 patients.

Frinton Road Medical Practice in Holland-on-Sea, Epping Close Surgery in Clacton, Green Elms Medical Centre in Jaywick and Caradoc in Frinton were previously run by Anglian Community Enterprise (ACE).

The health care provider’s shortcomings - including patients being forced to wait more than 30 minutes on the phone to book appointments, order prescriptions and get test results - came under scrutiny after NHS bosses forced a change of management at Caradoc Surgery last year.

ACE was warned to make improvements at the other three sites, which make up the Clacton Community Practice, but failing significant progress the successful Ranworth Surgery in Clacton, was brought in to run them on a 12-month caretaker contract.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group has now decided to award the contract to deliver service at all four sites to the Ranworth Surgery, which is run by Dr Farrukh Shamshad, for five years from this coming April.

Oge Chesa, deputy director of primary care and medicines management at the CCG, said residents in the towns can be reassured about the continuity of primary care health services following the announcement.

“I wish to thank everybody who supported this rigorous and thorough procurement," she said.

“The priority has always been to ensure patients have access to high quality services.

"Ranworth Surgery demonstrated a strong emphasis on working collaboratively with patients, a real emphasis on culture and staff, and a willingness to be a strong partner within the wider local health and care system.

“I particularly wish to thank the many patients who took the time to give their views.

"Their input was invaluable and was integral to the decision-making process.”

She added that the contract was awarded following extensive engagement with the community, including more than 1,000 responses from patients on the improvements they want to see.

The search for a new provider began earlier this year after the CCG decided to commission longer term contracts after the temporary caretaker arrangements had been put in place.

Dr Shamshad, from the Ranworth Surgery, said: “Our team is delighted to be awarded the contracts for both Clacton Community Practices and Caradoc Surgery.

"In our bid we set out an ambitious plan to deliver high quality services.

"We now look forward to working with our communities, partners, and the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group to deliver and achieve the best possible outcomes and benefits for patients.”