A TATTOO artist has applied for permission to open a new studio in Clacton.
Mark Howe, who runs Buddies Tattoo in High Street, has applied for permission for change of use at the former Matt's Carousel newsagents in Rosemary Road.
He said High Street is no longer the "thriving" road it was since the closure of Clacton's High Street post office in 2019.
"I feel the lack of footfall at this area will mean many other businesses, mine included, will have to close," he said.
"I feel a move to this new site will enable me to continue trading for the foreseeable future."
He added that the new shop would be up to the "high standards" now required by the industry.
A decision on the application will be made by Tendring Council.