AS we start moving forward in 2021, we may be thinking about our new year’s resolutions.

Maybe it’s exercising more or cutting out alcohol in Dry January or even moving house.

But what about going vegan?

If the name Veganuary rings any bells, then you will know what it’s all about.

Veganuary is a combination of the words vegan and January, and it’s a movement which encouraged people to switch to a plant-based diet to help save the environment, cut down on meat, and get healthier.

The phrase comes from a charity of the same name which was launched in 2014.

Veganuary has since inspired millions of people to make the switch.

A spokesman for Veganuary said: “During the 2020 campaign, more than 400,000 people took our pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 600 brands, restaurants, and supermarkets promoted the campaign, and launched more than 1,200 new vegan products and menus in the UK market alone.

“Catastrophic climate breakdown and global pandemics could not be more serious, but they are not inevitable.

“Veganuary exists to help make this change as easy as possible.”

The campaign has managed to attract big celebrity names including actor Joaquin Phoenix, comedian Sarah Pascoe and Wildlife TV Presenter Chris Packham.

Chris, who is an ambassador for the charity, said: “As I’ve become more and more aware of our impact, the impact our diet has on the environment – and of course the species that live in it – I’ve become increasingly concerned to minimise the negative aspects of that impact.

“Trashing the planet does none of us any good, as the coronavirus pandemic shows all too clearly.

“But we can emerge from this stronger and wiser, with a renewed commitment to protecting the environment, its inhabitants and our own futures.

“Being vegan is a great way to support the natural world and to live sustainably.”

Now, cutting out meat might seem too much for the Full English connoisseur, but plenty of people who have tried it have seen some positive effects.

According the Veganuary’s survey, 54 per cent saw an improvement in their health including higher energy levels, smoother skin and weight loss.

Colchester resident Dr Laurel Spooner is a former GP who agrees with the health perks.

She said: "Being a doctor, and in addition to all the powerful reasons why a more plant-based diet is better for the planet’s health, I would like to point out it's much better for ours.

“Vegans and veggies have a lower rate of heart disease as they eat less cholesterol and saturated fats.

“Less bowel cancer too as there is more fibre and regular bowels stop carcinogens sitting about.

“And haemorrhoids are virtually non-existent – very common and painful if you have ‘an attack of the piles’.

“I also feel terrible about the suffering we cause industrially farmed animals.

“Inhumane practices and around 62 billion a year raised and slaughtered – that’s around eight animals for each of the 7.8 billion of us.

“Besides, if there are two billion more of us in 2050 to feed, all those new mouths we'll have to stop feeding all those animals and eat the plants ourselves – or many of the poor will starve.”

Whether it’s lentil stews, tofu, meat-free burger, or even roast potatoes (yes, they count), why don’t you give Veganuary a try?

For recipe ideas, click here or to find nice vegan restaurants in Essex click here.