WALTON’S Columbine Centre is set to be used as a mass vaccination centre, it has been revealed.

Frinton and Walton Town Council said the NHS has confirmed it will be hiring the centre, in Princes Esplanade, as part of the roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in its history.

It is understood the NHS will take on the site to administer the PfizerBioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year.

Clerk Jerry Wedge said: “Following a number of site visits during the last few weeks, the NHS have confirmed they want to make use of part of the Columbine Centre as a mass vaccination centre.

“After January 4, the NHS will arrange for their equipment to be delivered and made ready so that as soon as the programme begins, they are prepared.

“A formal licence agreement will be signed which includes a fee of £3,500 per month as the cost of hiring the Meadow Suite.”

Mr Wedge said the Connaught Room and the bowling club will be open for use during the period and some hirers have already agreed to use the upstairs room to run their classes instead.

It comes as the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group announced five vaccination centres will be run by doctors’ surgeries in east and west Suffolk and north east Essex from this week.

The local roll-out is part of the wider national vaccination programme, with GP practices in more than 100 parts of the country taking delivery of the vaccine.

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine, and people are urged not to contact their practice asking when they can receive the vaccination.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning group, said: “This is an important moment in the fight against Covid-19 and I hope a turning point in getting our lives back to normal.

“We must be realistic though and accept that there are some huge logistical challenges in delivering this vaccination programme, which is the biggest in the history of the NHS.

“However, across Suffolk and north east Essex we have an incredible team of NHS staff who will be doing their best to vaccinate people safely, and I want to thank them for what they are doing.”