CLACTON’S rival seafront landmarks are both vying to install massive observation wheels to mark the resort’s 150th anniversary next year.

Clacton Pavilion and its neighbour Clacton Pier have both announced plans for a big wheel.

The Pavilion said it has been working with Tendring Council and a globally renowned manufacturer over the past few months to make the idea a reality - and that the 30-metre-high wheel is currently under construction.

Billy Peak, director of the Pavilion, said: “We feel this will be a premier attraction for Clacton and really puts us in a similar position with the other major seaside towns that operate these wheels such as Bournemouth, Great Yarmouth, Portsmouth, Torquay and Eastbourne.

Clacton Pavilion's big wheel is currently under construction off site

“Discussions for a new attraction celebrating the 150th anniversary started in the summer with planning for a giant observation wheel and we are now pleased to announce planning permission was approved after an extensive review from civil engineers, surveyors and the council.

“The manufacturing company is well underway with construction and a launch party with the council is being planned for the new year.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all at Tendring Council who have been involved in this process over the last six months.

“We hope Clacton’s 150 year anniversary is a great success for the whole town.”

Observation wheel - how Clacton Pier's attraction could look

But Clacton Pier has also revealed it has a begun talks with a leading manufacturers to acquire a 40 metre observation wheel - and that it has approached the council’s planning department over securing the necessary permission.

Pier director Billy Ball said the attraction is one that he and his brother, Elliot, have wanted to provide since the family took over in 2009.

“It is an ambition and something we have thought about over many years and now we feel the time is right to try to achieve it,” he said.

“Talks with various companies and Tendring Council are the first phase of the project and we can move forward from there if they are successful.

“We are looking at a wheel that would be akin to those seen in many major cities around the world and would provide a fantastic view of the coastline.”