MORE than 100 cannabis plants were discovered after police raided a house in Clacton.
Tendring Community Policing Team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Wellesley Road on Tuesday morning.
Two men were arrested during the raid.
PC Nikki Heath, community Safety and engagement officer for Clacton, said: "Over 100 cannabis plants were found in the property.
"Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
"Cannabis factories are linked to criminals who exploit vulnerable people for their own financial gain.
"These might be people who are exploited or forced to work for them to manage these cultivations, or to sell the drugs
Earlier this month police discovered 1,000 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £1million, at a disused care home in Wash Lane, Clacton.