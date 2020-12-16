As of midnight most of Essex has moved into tier 3 restrictions after a sharp rise in Covid cases.
Infection rates across the county have continued to rise over the last few weeks and on Monday, Matt Hancock announced that part of Essex, Hertfordshire and London would move up a tier, to the highest level of restrictions.
Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping, Castle Point, Rochford,Maldon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Thurrock, Southend-on-Sea all moved into tier 3 at midnight.
But what are you allowed to do in tier 3?
The rules are as follows:
Meeting people
- Your must not meet socially indoors with anyone you do not live with or bubble, nor can you meet in a private garden
- You can meet up to six people in outdoor public spaces such as parks or playgrounds.
Travel
- You should avoid travelling outside your area, including for overnight stays.
- You can travel within your area for work, education, youth services, medical treatment or to visit your support bubble.
Hospitality
- All hospitality venues must close.
- Pubs bars and restaurants can remain open for takeaway and delivery.
- Outdoor entertainment venues can remain open such as outdoor cinemas, drive-in theatres and concerts and funfairs provided they meet Government guidelines.
Shops
- Shops may remain open in a Covid-secure manner
Weddings and funerals
- No more than 15 guests are permitted at weddings, receptions and wakes and only 30 guests at funerals
Sport and exercise
- Gyms and sports facilities will be open for individual exercise and exercise in single households or support bubbles only.
- Elite sport may continue without spectators