CLACTON'S Tory MP Giles Watling has warned he will vote against extending the Government's tiered Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Watling said he would vote against his party in January because Tendring is remaining in Tier 2 rather than being lowered into Tier 1.

His comments come despite some parts of Essex, such as Braintree, being placed into tougher Tier 3 restrictions.

The rate in Tendring is one of the lowest in the county and now sits at 101.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of weekly cases is up 53.5 per cent – or 57 cases – but there has been just two Covid-19 related deaths in the district in the seven days to December 14.

Mr Watling said he welcomed the Government’s decision not to put Tendring into Tier 3.

"Our area has one of the lowest infection rates in the county, and it is right that these restrictions are applied in a way that reflects the reality of the situation on the ground," he said.

"Following outbreaks elsewhere, it was previously reported that our area would move up to Tier 3 to keep restrictions across Essex the same.

"To me that was an unacceptable outcome, as it simply would not have been right for Tendring residents to have been punished because of an isolated and distant outbreak amongst a small percentage of the county’s population."

Mr Watling said he worked with other MPs to argue that Essex should be subdivided to allow Tendring and Colchester not to be included in Tier 3.

But he added: "I warned that if the situation hadn’t worsened but restrictions in Tendring also hadn’t eased to Tier 1 by December 16, then I would withdraw my support the tier system.

"Even with this encouraging news, that is the situation that now presents itself to us.

"Therefore, as the powers that enable the tier system will expire at the end of January, I put on record that it would not be my intention to support their renewal, unless Tendring enters Tier 1 restrictions before that vote takes place."

Mr Watling appealed to residents to help keep the infection rate in the district low.

"We must continue to act responsibly, even during the Christmas and New Year period, and we must remain patient," he said.

"The vaccine rollout has started, and our careful actions will ensure that the NHS is able to carry out this significant scheme without undue pressure.

"I do not believe that it will be long now before some form of widespread normality has returned."