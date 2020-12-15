PLANS for a mobile shepherds’ hut and wooden shelter outside Walton’s historic Naze Tower has been backed by town councillors.
Tower owner Michelle Nye-Browne wants to make the site more accessible after the attraction was hit by Covid-19.
The navigational tower, which dates back to 1720, is currently used as a café and gallery, but has been unable to operate fully due to Covid restrictions.
Ward councillor Delyth Miles said: “She’s pulling out all the stops to make the tower successful because of the horrendous year it has experienced.
“She’s working hard to make a small enterprise a success.
“The hut is going to be temporary and mobile, so it can be moved around that site. I don’t see any harm in it.”
The plans have been recommended for approval by Frinton and Walton Town Council, although a final decision will be made by Tendring Council.