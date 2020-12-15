OFFICERS are on the hunt for a group of thugs who are believed to have forced their way into a home before spraying residents with a substance and stealing cash.
Essex Police were called to a property in Vauxhall Lane, Jaywick, at about 6.45pm on Saturday following reports of a serious incident.
Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service also rushed to the scene to provide aid.
Upon arrival paramedics found three people who they treated at the scene before transporting them to Colchester Hospital for further care.
The patients are believed to have been injured during an incident in which a group of men aggressively barged their way into the coastal address.
According to the force the cowardly attackers then sprayed the victims with a substance before making off with a three-figure sum of cash from the property.
No arrests have been made so far, but Essex Police has since launched an investigation in a bid to catch those responsible.
A spokesman said: "We are investigating following an incident in Jaywick where a group of men forced their way into an address in Vauxhall Lane.
"It happened at around 6.45pm on 12 December. People inside the address were sprayed with a substance and a three-figure sum of cash was stolen."
Essex Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 42/203870/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.