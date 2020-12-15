A WOMAN escaped a blaze in her fourth-storey flat which was sparked by an electric blanket.
Four fire crews were called to the flat at Frinton Court, in The Esplanade, Frinton, at about 3.05am this morning.
An electric blanket had been left on and set fire to bedding.
The occupant, a woman in her 30s, was woken by her smoke alarm.
She got out of the flat and alerted the caretaker.
Firefighters from Clacton, Frinton and Weeley rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire shortly after 3.35am.
The blaze was contained to the bedroom.
Crews administered first aid to the occupant, who had suffered smoke inhalation, and ventilated the property by 4am.
Blaze - Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Nick Singleton, operational risk manager and on-call crew manager, has given safety advice regarding electric blankets as part of our advent calendar.
He said: "With the winter nights upon us, if you or a loved one has an electric blanket you might want to follow this advice.
"Check it for signs of wear and tear, never leave it on overnight, get one that has an overheat protect function and make sure it conforms to British Standards and has the Kitemark."