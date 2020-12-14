ESSEX County Council have expressed disappointment at the new Covid restrictions set to be put in place for parts of Essex this week.

The Government has announced a review of the current tiers and has today (December 14) placed parts of Essex under Tier 3 restrictions.

Following an announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the districts of Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Castle Point, Chelmsford, Epping Forest, Harlow, Maldon and Rochford will move to Tier 3 at 00.01 on Wednesday, December 16.

Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring will remain in Tier 2 for the time-being but will be reviewed by the government this Wednesday.

Council leader David Finch said: “I am of course very disappointed with this news.

“We have worked tirelessly to reduce the spread of infection in our county, but unfortunately the numbers continue to go in the wrong direction, especially in those areas that the government have decided should move to Tier 3.

“We know that for these areas, moving to Tier 3 will inevitably impact businesses, particularly in the hospitality trade at what would normally be their busiest time of the year. “We will lobby the Government to ensure our Essex businesses have all the support they need, during this very challenging time.

“Ultimately it is in our hands to stem the spread of this dreadful virus.

“The greatest gift anyone can give this Christmas is keeping yourself and your family safe. No-one wants to see a further rise in cases after the holidays.

“Please, follow the restrictions relevant to your area, work from home and of course, remember - hands, face and space.”

Essex County Council had argued strongly to remain in Tier 2, given the impact on jobs and businesses, especially in the hospitality sector in the run-up to Christmas.

In addition to urging residents to adhere to the new restrictions, the County Council will continue to roll-out more testing and work with schools, businesses, and health and voluntary sector partners, to stem increases of infection.

For businesses now affected by the new restrictions and need financial support, visit gov.uk/coronavirus/business-support.