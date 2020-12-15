A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to replace an elderly man's mobility scooter following a suspected arson attack.

Brian, 84, has been left homeless following the blaze outside his flat in Saxmundham Way, Clacton, last Thursday.

A campaign has been launched to help get Brian back on the road after his mobility scooter was destroyed in the fire.

Smoke damage has left his home uninhabitable.

Niece Debbie Wicks has set up the online fundraising campaign to help her uncle, who suffered smoke inhalation.

She said: “He is 84-years-old and is now homeless and living in a hotel until he is found alternative accommodation.

“He has lost many possessions as a result of the fire, but we are looking to raise enough money to replace his mobility scooter as this enables him to get out.

“It was one of the many things lost but unfortunately it was not insured.

“We know this year has been a really tough year for many but anything you can spare would be hugely appreciated.”

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Police were called at about 9.20am on Thursday following reports of a fire.

“Officers attended and arrested a man in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.”

Mr Archer’s home is just a few hundred metres away from Coppins Hall Community Centre, in Maldon Way, which was destroyed by arson in the early hours last Tuesday. Police have not revealed whether or not they are linking the incidents.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the home fire has been recorded as deliberate.

Neighbours raised the alarm after spotting smoke and Mr Archer was led to safety from his one-bedroom terraced maisonette.

He was treated with oxygen by paramedics at the scene and was taken to Colchester Hospital for further treatment, but was released later that evening.

He has now been placed into temporary accommodation by Tendring Council.

So far more than £400 has been donated towards Debbie’s efforts to raise £500 for a mobility scooter.

To donate towards the cause, go to gofundme.com/f/lets-get-brian-back-on-the-road.