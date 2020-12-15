A POST office branch has been reopened temporarily to serve vulnerable and residents in Frinton and Walton.

The Post Office branch at Martin’s newsagent at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, Walton, closed in November after the company, decided not to renew its lease on the building.

Frinton and Walton Town Council, which is also based in the shopping centre, hopes to take on the branch and has agreed to spend £16,000 to convert its rarely used downstairs meeting room.

But councillors called on the post office in the former shop to be reopened temporarily by the Post Office until the new branch is up and running, which could be as early as January.

Ward councillor Anne Davis said: "The Triangle is more than simply a shopping centre, it's also a community centre.

"Keeping the post office is fundamental for the future prosperity of both.

"It lies at the heart of our community - it's where pensions are collected and parcels posted, but it's also where pensions are spent.

"Folk who no longer drive, cannot physically hop on a bus, cannot afford a regular taxi to shop elsewhere and cannot walk with shopping to and from Walton or Connaught Avenue, need that post office.

"The shops need the footfall of folk using their pensions collected from the post office, especially at this time of Covid.

"The opening of the temporary branch is to be celebrated by the whole community.

"We look forward with confidence to the opening of the permanent Triangle Post Office early in the New Year."

The Post Office has now appointed a temporary postmaster to run it in the meantime and it reopened on Monday.

Wendy Hamilton, head of the Post Office's network provision, said: “We are pleased that we are able to restore Post Office service to the Triangle estate area.

"We know that this community will welcome this news. We will continue to look for a permanent solution.”

The revised opening hours are Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 5.30pm and Thursday and Friday from 9am to 3pm.

The post office is used by 1,500 customers a week, a large majority of which are vulnerable and elderly and use it to collect their pension.