A CAMPAIGN to save a village's last pub could see it given a special protected status.

The landlords of The Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, previously announced it will not reopen after Covid-19 following persistent “upsetting” complaints from neighbours.

David Salmon instead submitted blueprints for a change of use to turn the watering hole into a five-bedroom home.

Paul Withams, from nearby Manor Road, and a number of other villagers banded together in a bid to save the pub, formally known as The Ship Inn.

The group, called the Manor Reborn, submitted an application to Tendring Council for the pub to be listed as an asset of community value.

A building or other land can be added to the register if it is decided it furthers the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community.

It means that if the property is put up for sale, the council must be notified and community groups have six weeks to register their intent to bid for the asset and have six months to raise the money, reach agreement or bid for the property.

Council officers recommended that the pub should be listed as an asset of community value.

A spokesman for the Manor Reborn group said: "The Manor has been a pub for more than 250 years.

"In that time it has provided sanctuary, support, entertainment, village cohesion, employment and a counter to isolation and stress.

"We may be able to provide café facilities during the day, special events for the elderly, charity fundraising events, quizzes, music nights, darts teams etc.

"If the pub isn’t there, we can’t do any of these. Additionally, it may be possible to add a shop or post office as we no longer have these in the village."

The group has proposed setting up a Community Benefit Society and offer shares in a bid to raise the cash needed."

The planning application said the business was not frequented on a regular basis by many of the locals of Great Holland and that some nearby residents were “habitual complainers”.

The Gazette has not been able to contact the pub, but a message on its social media pages earlier this year said: “After careful consideration we have decided not to reopen on July 4.

“We would like to thank our amazing staff and customers. We really appreciate everyone’s understanding and support at this time.”