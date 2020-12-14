PLANS for up to 50 homes on farmland in Great Bentley have been rejected by planners.

Huntstowe Land applied for permission to build the homes, along with infrastructure and landscaping, on land west of Heckfords Road.

But the outline plans for the nine acre site were refused by planning officers because the site falls outside the settlement development boundary.

Great Bentley Parish Council objected to the application, citing the village boundary, the urbanising effect of the development and its impact on schools and doctors.

A spokesman for the council said: “This development would have a considerable urbanising impact on the northern entrance to the village and conservation area.

“It would extend development in to what is currently an area of unconstrained open countryside to the north, posing considerable risk of further add-on developments.”

Chris Luckie ,from Sturrick Lane, also opposed the application.

He said: “We were concerned this will be the start of the rest of the farmland this side of Heckford's Road being developed.

“The village has increased in size dramatically with the recently completed and ongoing developments, and there is no capacity within the village school and doctors to accommodate more residents.

“Great Bentley has played its part in providing new homes, and this development is not needed or wanted.”

The developer said there was an overwhelming need for affordable housing and that the proposal would have had a positive impact in terms of assisting with the local housing requirements.