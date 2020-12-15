A SUPERMARKET giant is set to submit plans for a "new look" store after being given the go-ahead to bulldoze its current shop.

Last week Morrisons was given permission to demolish its store, in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, due to major structural problems.

The former Safeways store, which was built in the mid 1990s, is suffering from extensive cracking caused by the roots from a nearby belt of mature trees undermining the foundations, which were not adequately protected.

As well as being given permission for a temporary store to be built in the car park, the firm is now getting ready to submit plans for a replacement store, which will be built closer towards Centenary Way.

Richard Bakes, senior asset manager at Morrisons, said: “Our Centenary Way store is very important for us and we want to invest significantly in the site to secure the long term future of Morrisons in Little Clacton, as well as improving the shopping experience for all our customers.

“We want to hear your views so the consultation website has more information and a section for you to let us know what you think of the plans.”

The firm said the existing store will now be demolished and it plans to build a new look store within the existing car park.

A spokesman added: "Plans have already been approved for a temporary store to operate during the demolition and construction stages, so Morrisons will continue to provide their vital service to the local community throughout.

"The redesigned store will include many services already popular with customers including the cafe and Market Street and is also set to feature additional new facilities.

"A planning application for the replacement store will shortly be submitted to Tendring Council."

Little Clacton Parish Council chairman John Cutting said he does not have any problems with the popular shop being rebuilt if it is within the site and in keeping with the area.

It is expected the temporary supermarket will be in use for less than a year while a new one is built at the site.

Morrisons is now asking customers and residents to have their say on the plans online at morrisons-littleclacton.co.uk.