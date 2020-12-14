MANY people will be looking forward to a well-earned breather over Christmas.

Workplaces will shut until the new year and it's a chance to unwind and recharge batteries after the rigours of 2020.

For many others, however, it's a case of business as usual.

Lots will still be working, turning out to do their jobs and fulfilling vital roles to keep things moving in our community.

We owe a debt of gratitude to those people - especially those working on Christmas Day.

Many of you will be out there keeping things ticking over, including care workers, nurses, midwives and those in social care.

Then there are those in the hospitality industry - chefs, kitchen assistants, waiters and bar staff will be working hard on the big day as hotels, pubs and restaurants cater for guests.

Perhaps you work in retail, for the police force or are a security guard, on duty to keep us safe.

Or maybe you're a priest or vicar, preparing to deliver one of your biggest services of the year.

Whatever you're doing, we'd love to hear from you if you're working on Christmas Day.

We'd like to shine the spotlight on you, as a thank you for your hard work over the festive period.

Send us some details below or by emailing matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk