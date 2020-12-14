A MAN has been arrested following a suspected arson attack which left an elderly man homeless.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in Saxmundham Way, Clacton, on Thursday morning.
The scene is just a few hundred metres away from Coppins Hall Community Centre, in Maldon Way, which was destroyed by arson in the early hours last Tuesday.
A man in his 80s suffered smoke inhalation and has been left homeless. He has been placed into temporary accomodation by Tendring Council.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
"Police were called to flats in Saxmundham Way, Clacton at around 9.20am on Thursday 10 December following reports of a fire.
"Officers attended and arrested a man in connection with the incident.
"He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."