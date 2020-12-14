CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed a £100million boost for infrastructure in north Essex, but claims north Essex has been "overlooked for too long".
The funding will support the design and delivery of the new Rapid Transit System linking the A120 and A133 and the proposed new garden community between Colchester and Tendring.
Essex County Council has now signed the final contract to secure this funding from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, which is overseen by Homes England.
The link road and Rapid Transit System are both due to be operational by 2024.
Mr Watling said he has lobbied ministers in Parliament on the need for more investment in infrastructure in North Essex, and has supported upgrades for the A120 and A12, both of which he said will reduce congestion for Tendring residents.
“Infrastructure in North Essex has been overlooked for too long and we need to see improvements to our roads and rails," he said.
"The Government is setting aside significant funding for new infrastructure schemes as part of the Covid recovery, and I will do all I can to ensure that funding benefits our area.
"It is already my understanding that further investment will follow this initial £100million, which will deliver two incredibly beneficial schemes.”