POLITICS
1: The UK left the European Union on January 31. At what time?
2: Who quit in February after refusing a request by Boris Johnson to fire his advisers?
3: Who resigned from the Home Office claiming to have been the target of a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign"?
4: In April, Sir Keir Starmer was elected leader of the Labour Party. Who was runner-up?
5: What is the name of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' son?
6: Who stood down after making two trips to her second home in Fife during lockdown?
7: Michael Gove admitted in April that the Prime Minister missed how many meetings of the Cobra emergency committee in the early stages of the pandemic?
8: Boris Johnson blamed a "mutant algorithm" for what August debacle which forced the Government into a humiliating U-turn?
9: Anne-Marie Trevelyan left Cabinet in September when what role was abolished?
10: Who was announced as the face of Downing Street's new daily televised press briefings in October?
SHOWBIZ
1: Which film won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in February?
2: Taylor Swift released a surprise lockdown album in July. What was it called?
3: Tom Hanks was one of the first A-listers to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis in March. He was filming a musical biopic of which star's life at the time?
4: Which Star Wars actor was praised for a powerful speech against racism in Hyde Park in June?
5: Which city was due to host Eurovision in May?
6: The Duchess of Sussex narrated a wildlife documentary for Disney+ which was released in April. What was it called?
7: Who was named People magazine's sexiest man alive in November?
8: In September, it was announced Keeping Up The Kardashians, a pop culture institution, was coming to an end. After how many series?
9: Coronation Street became only the fifth UK television programme to clock up 60 years of broadcasting in December. Name the other four.
10: Which two famous names had to apologies for breaking Covid-19 restrictions while celebrating their birthdays in November and December respectively?
WHO SAID
1: "It's a little like a regular flu that we have flu shots for, and we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
2: "I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody."
3: "For clarity, my parents asked me to deliver some essentials, including medicines."
4: "We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely."
5: "I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic."
6: "I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19."
7: "Together we have demonstrated the power of kindness and compassion."
8: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I won't be the last."
9: "I'm sorry that my behaviour has upset people and I've never intentionally set out to upset anyone."
10: "That doesn't surprise me at all because we're a much better country than every single one of them, aren't we."
Births, Deaths and Marriages
1: How old was Kirk Douglas when he died in February?
2: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint became a father in May. After which day of the week did he name his daughter?
3: NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in January aged 41 in a helicopter crash in which US state?
4: Which country music legend died in March aged 81?
5: Who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a low-key private wedding ceremony in July after plans for a more lavish do were cancelled due to the pandemic?
6: Which football figure who won a World Cup winner's medal as a player and led another nation to the quarter-finals of Italia 90 died in July?
7: The daughter of which late Australian celebrity got married in March and announced in August she was pregnant with her first child?
8: Who revealed in September that she had married US actor David Harbour in Las Vegas in a ceremony that featured a performance from an Elvis Presley impersonator.
9: Which comedian, singer and TV presenter died on November 14 aged 88?
10: How old was Dame Barbara Windsor when she died in December?
WORLD
1: Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September at the age of 87. Which Trump appointee took her seat?
2: Which world leader sparked rumours in April he was either gravely ill or dead after missing key national events before he re-emerged in photos 20 days later?
3: Name the cruise ship stuck off the coast of Japan that in February accounted for more than half of the known Covid-19 cases outside of China.
4: Which country voted in October to legalise euthanasia, but not marijuana?
5: Name the Hong Kong leader who said in November she was being paid her salary in cash because of US sanctions to freeze her bank accounts.
6: Frenchman Albert Uderzo died in March aged 92. What beloved comic book character did he co-create?
7: Which nation treated Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned with Novichok in August?
8: Which European leader had to apologise in March for shaking his medical adviser's hand at the end of a press conference at which he had asked everyone to refrain from handshaking?
9: British-born scientist Michael Houghton shared the Nobel Prize for Medicine in October for his work on which disease?
10: On which social media platform did American comedian Sarah Cooper first go viral in April for her lip-sync impersonations of Donald Trump?
ODDS
1: The sale of which baked good prompted queues at Greggs in January?
2: Residents of Llandudno were left agog after their town was overrun by what during lockdown in March?
3: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was praised for continuing a TV interview despite what taking place as she spoke?
4: What shape did a Qantas pilot draw in the sky as the Boeing 747 took its final flight for the Australian airline?
5: The James Atherton pub in Merseyside gave itself a Covid rebrand in October in honour of Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock. What was its new name?
6: A Nottingham Forest fan leapt in to a canal to celebrate his side's win over bitter rivals Derby County, only to discover what?
7: Which natural phenomenon stunned residents of Leighton Buzzard in September?
8: In November, Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani confused just about everyone by opting to give a post-election press conference outside the offices of what?
9: What appeared mysteriously in Utah, Romania and the Isle of Wight?
10: What animal was rescued from the giant Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree in New York?
ROYAL
1: What did the Duchess of Cambridge say she struggles with in February?
2: What did the Queen ban the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using in March after they quit as senior working royals?
3: Which member of the royal family caught coronavirus in April but kept it a secret so as not to alarm the nation?
4: Who were the first royals to be seen wearing face coverings in June?
5: What milestone did the Queen reach in July?
6: What did Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden say should be added to the start of Netflix royal drama The Crown?
7: What did Malta demand back from Prince George in September and then change its mind?
8: What did Princess Charlotte say she liked in October?
9: Who moved into Harry and Meghan's vacant home Frogmore Cottage in November?
10: Who did the Queen have to say goodbye to in December?
SPORT
1: Which Mohican-loving Scotsman won the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship on January 1?
2: Who won the Super Bowl in February?
3: Which two teams played the last Premier League match before lockdown in March?
4: The re-arranged Derby on July 4 was won by which Irish-trained horse, who shares his name with a lake in London?
5: Which USA striker and World Cup winner did Tottenham Women sign in September?
6: Who broke her own record for the number of winners ridden by a British woman in a year, rode a historic double on British Champions Day, became the first woman to ride five winners on the same card and claimed her first victory at Royal Ascot?
7: Which England batsman was the top scorer in the three T20 matches in South Africa ?
8: Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh F1 World Championship at which Grand Prix in November?
9: Normally an annual April event, which US golfer won the Masters in November with a record 20-under par score?
10: In what round did Anthony Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in their heavyweight world championship fight on December 12?
ANSWERS
POLITICS 1: 11pm (midnight in Brussels).
2: Sajid Javid.
3: Philip Rutnam, the department's top civil servant.
4: Rebecca Long-Bailey.
5: Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.
6: Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood.
7: Five.
8: The mechanism for awarding grades after A-level and GCSE exams were cancelled.
9: International Development Secretary.
10 : Former ITV journalist Allegra Stratton.
SHOWBIZ 1: Parasite.
2: Folklore.
3: Elvis Presley.
4: John Boyega.
5: Rotterdam.
6: Elephant.
7: Michael B Jordan.
8: 20.
9: Panorama, Blue Peter, The Sky At Night and Sports Personality Of The Year.
10: Rita Ora, 30, and Kay Burley, 60.
WHO SAID 1: Donald Trump on coronavirus in February.
2: Boris Johnson, on March 3, the day the Government launched its coronavirus action plan.
3: Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick in April after he was spotted outside his parents' home during lockdown.
4: Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings, explaining why he had driven to Barnard Castle during lockdown but wouldn't be resigning.
5: Prof Neil Ferguson, who stood down from the Sage committee in May, after flouting the rules by receiving visits from his lover at his home.
6: SNP MP Margaret Ferrier in October after she took a train hundreds of miles from Westminster to her constituency despite knowing she had coronavirus.
7: England footballer Marcus Rashford after the Government U-turned over providing free meals to disadvantaged children during the Christmas holidays.
8: Kamala Harris, the first female, black and Indian-American vice president of the United States.
9: Home Secretary Priti Patel after Boris Johnson decided that she did not breach the ministerial code despite being found to have bullied staff.
10: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after UK regulators became the first to approve the roll-out of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in December.
BDMs 1: 103.
2: Wednesday.
3: California.
4: Kenny Rogers.
5: Princess Beatrice.
6 Jack Charlton.
7: Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi.
8: Lily Allen.
9: Des O'Connor.
10: She was 83.
WORLD 1: Amy Coney Barrett.
2: North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
3: Diamond Princess.
4: New Zealand.
5: Carrie Lam.
6: Asterix.
7: Germany.
8: Netherlands PM Mark Rutte.
9: Hepatitis C.
10: TikTok.
ODDS 1: Vegan Steak Bake.
2: Goats.
3: An earthquake.
4: A kangaroo.
5: The Three Bellends.
6: Derby had equalised in the last minute.
7: Earthquakes.
8: A gardening company, Four Seasons Total Landscaping.
9: A metal monolith.
10: An owl.
ROYAL 1: Mummy guilt.
2: The brand Sussex Royal.
3: The Duke of Cambridge.
4: The Earl and Countess of Wessex.
5: 25,000 days on the throne.
6: A disclaimer stating it is fiction.
7: A giant fossilised shark tooth given to George by Sir David Attenborough.
8: Spiders.
9: Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.
10: Vulcan, her dorgi. She now has only one dog left - called Candy.
SPORT 1: Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.
2: Kansas City Chiefs.
3: Leicester City v Aston Villa on March 9 (Leicester won 4-0).
4: Serpentine.
5: Alex Morgan.
6: Hollie Doyle.
7: Dawid Malan.
8: Turkish Grand Prix.
9: Dustin Johnson.
10: The ninth round.