POLITICS

1: The UK left the European Union on January 31. At what time?

2: Who quit in February after refusing a request by Boris Johnson to fire his advisers?

3: Who resigned from the Home Office claiming to have been the target of a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign"?

4: In April, Sir Keir Starmer was elected leader of the Labour Party. Who was runner-up?

5: What is the name of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' son?

6: Who stood down after making two trips to her second home in Fife during lockdown?

7: Michael Gove admitted in April that the Prime Minister missed how many meetings of the Cobra emergency committee in the early stages of the pandemic?

8: Boris Johnson blamed a "mutant algorithm" for what August debacle which forced the Government into a humiliating U-turn?

9: Anne-Marie Trevelyan left Cabinet in September when what role was abolished?

10: Who was announced as the face of Downing Street's new daily televised press briefings in October?

SHOWBIZ

1: Which film won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in February?

2: Taylor Swift released a surprise lockdown album in July. What was it called?

3: Tom Hanks was one of the first A-listers to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis in March. He was filming a musical biopic of which star's life at the time?

4: Which Star Wars actor was praised for a powerful speech against racism in Hyde Park in June?

5: Which city was due to host Eurovision in May?

6: The Duchess of Sussex narrated a wildlife documentary for Disney+ which was released in April. What was it called?

7: Who was named People magazine's sexiest man alive in November?

8: In September, it was announced Keeping Up The Kardashians, a pop culture institution, was coming to an end. After how many series?

9: Coronation Street became only the fifth UK television programme to clock up 60 years of broadcasting in December. Name the other four.

10: Which two famous names had to apologies for breaking Covid-19 restrictions while celebrating their birthdays in November and December respectively?

WHO SAID

1: "It's a little like a regular flu that we have flu shots for, and we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."

2: "I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody."

3: "For clarity, my parents asked me to deliver some essentials, including medicines."

4: "We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely."

5: "I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic."

6: "I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19."

7: "Together we have demonstrated the power of kindness and compassion."

8: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I won't be the last."

9: "I'm sorry that my behaviour has upset people and I've never intentionally set out to upset anyone."

10: "That doesn't surprise me at all because we're a much better country than every single one of them, aren't we."

Births, Deaths and Marriages

1: How old was Kirk Douglas when he died in February?

2: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint became a father in May. After which day of the week did he name his daughter?

3: NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in January aged 41 in a helicopter crash in which US state?

4: Which country music legend died in March aged 81?

5: Who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a low-key private wedding ceremony in July after plans for a more lavish do were cancelled due to the pandemic?

6: Which football figure who won a World Cup winner's medal as a player and led another nation to the quarter-finals of Italia 90 died in July?

7: The daughter of which late Australian celebrity got married in March and announced in August she was pregnant with her first child?

8: Who revealed in September that she had married US actor David Harbour in Las Vegas in a ceremony that featured a performance from an Elvis Presley impersonator.

9: Which comedian, singer and TV presenter died on November 14 aged 88?

10: How old was Dame Barbara Windsor when she died in December?

WORLD

1: Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September at the age of 87. Which Trump appointee took her seat?

2: Which world leader sparked rumours in April he was either gravely ill or dead after missing key national events before he re-emerged in photos 20 days later?

3: Name the cruise ship stuck off the coast of Japan that in February accounted for more than half of the known Covid-19 cases outside of China.

4: Which country voted in October to legalise euthanasia, but not marijuana?

5: Name the Hong Kong leader who said in November she was being paid her salary in cash because of US sanctions to freeze her bank accounts.

6: Frenchman Albert Uderzo died in March aged 92. What beloved comic book character did he co-create?

7: Which nation treated Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned with Novichok in August?

8: Which European leader had to apologise in March for shaking his medical adviser's hand at the end of a press conference at which he had asked everyone to refrain from handshaking?

9: British-born scientist Michael Houghton shared the Nobel Prize for Medicine in October for his work on which disease?

10: On which social media platform did American comedian Sarah Cooper first go viral in April for her lip-sync impersonations of Donald Trump?

ODDS

1: The sale of which baked good prompted queues at Greggs in January?

2: Residents of Llandudno were left agog after their town was overrun by what during lockdown in March?

3: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was praised for continuing a TV interview despite what taking place as she spoke?

4: What shape did a Qantas pilot draw in the sky as the Boeing 747 took its final flight for the Australian airline?

5: The James Atherton pub in Merseyside gave itself a Covid rebrand in October in honour of Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock. What was its new name?

6: A Nottingham Forest fan leapt in to a canal to celebrate his side's win over bitter rivals Derby County, only to discover what?

7: Which natural phenomenon stunned residents of Leighton Buzzard in September?

8: In November, Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani confused just about everyone by opting to give a post-election press conference outside the offices of what?

9: What appeared mysteriously in Utah, Romania and the Isle of Wight?

10: What animal was rescued from the giant Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree in New York?

ROYAL

1: What did the Duchess of Cambridge say she struggles with in February?

2: What did the Queen ban the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using in March after they quit as senior working royals?

3: Which member of the royal family caught coronavirus in April but kept it a secret so as not to alarm the nation?

4: Who were the first royals to be seen wearing face coverings in June?

5: What milestone did the Queen reach in July?

6: What did Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden say should be added to the start of Netflix royal drama The Crown?

7: What did Malta demand back from Prince George in September and then change its mind?

8: What did Princess Charlotte say she liked in October?

9: Who moved into Harry and Meghan's vacant home Frogmore Cottage in November?

10: Who did the Queen have to say goodbye to in December?

SPORT

1: Which Mohican-loving Scotsman won the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship on January 1?

2: Who won the Super Bowl in February?

3: Which two teams played the last Premier League match before lockdown in March?

4: The re-arranged Derby on July 4 was won by which Irish-trained horse, who shares his name with a lake in London?

5: Which USA striker and World Cup winner did Tottenham Women sign in September?

6: Who broke her own record for the number of winners ridden by a British woman in a year, rode a historic double on British Champions Day, became the first woman to ride five winners on the same card and claimed her first victory at Royal Ascot?

7: Which England batsman was the top scorer in the three T20 matches in South Africa ?

8: Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh F1 World Championship at which Grand Prix in November?

9: Normally an annual April event, which US golfer won the Masters in November with a record 20-under par score?

10: In what round did Anthony Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in their heavyweight world championship fight on December 12?

ANSWERS

POLITICS 1: 11pm (midnight in Brussels).

2: Sajid Javid.

3: Philip Rutnam, the department's top civil servant.

4: Rebecca Long-Bailey.

5: Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

6: Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood.

7: Five.

8: The mechanism for awarding grades after A-level and GCSE exams were cancelled.

9: International Development Secretary.

10 : Former ITV journalist Allegra Stratton.

SHOWBIZ 1: Parasite.

2: Folklore.

3: Elvis Presley.

4: John Boyega.

5: Rotterdam.

6: Elephant.

7: Michael B Jordan.

8: 20.

9: Panorama, Blue Peter, The Sky At Night and Sports Personality Of The Year.

10: Rita Ora, 30, and Kay Burley, 60.

WHO SAID 1: Donald Trump on coronavirus in February.

2: Boris Johnson, on March 3, the day the Government launched its coronavirus action plan.

3: Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick in April after he was spotted outside his parents' home during lockdown.

4: Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings, explaining why he had driven to Barnard Castle during lockdown but wouldn't be resigning.

5: Prof Neil Ferguson, who stood down from the Sage committee in May, after flouting the rules by receiving visits from his lover at his home.

6: SNP MP Margaret Ferrier in October after she took a train hundreds of miles from Westminster to her constituency despite knowing she had coronavirus.

7: England footballer Marcus Rashford after the Government U-turned over providing free meals to disadvantaged children during the Christmas holidays.

8: Kamala Harris, the first female, black and Indian-American vice president of the United States.

9: Home Secretary Priti Patel after Boris Johnson decided that she did not breach the ministerial code despite being found to have bullied staff.

10: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after UK regulators became the first to approve the roll-out of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in December.

BDMs 1: 103.

2: Wednesday.

3: California.

4: Kenny Rogers.

5: Princess Beatrice.

6 Jack Charlton.

7: Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi.

8: Lily Allen.

9: Des O'Connor.

10: She was 83.

WORLD 1: Amy Coney Barrett.

2: North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

3: Diamond Princess.

4: New Zealand.

5: Carrie Lam.

6: Asterix.

7: Germany.

8: Netherlands PM Mark Rutte.

9: Hepatitis C.

10: TikTok.

ODDS 1: Vegan Steak Bake.

2: Goats.

3: An earthquake.

4: A kangaroo.

5: The Three Bellends.

6: Derby had equalised in the last minute.

7: Earthquakes.

8: A gardening company, Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

9: A metal monolith.

10: An owl.

ROYAL 1: Mummy guilt.

2: The brand Sussex Royal.

3: The Duke of Cambridge.

4: The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

5: 25,000 days on the throne.

6: A disclaimer stating it is fiction.

7: A giant fossilised shark tooth given to George by Sir David Attenborough.

8: Spiders.

9: Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

10: Vulcan, her dorgi. She now has only one dog left - called Candy.

SPORT 1: Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.

2: Kansas City Chiefs.

3: Leicester City v Aston Villa on March 9 (Leicester won 4-0).

4: Serpentine.

5: Alex Morgan.

6: Hollie Doyle.

7: Dawid Malan.

8: Turkish Grand Prix.

9: Dustin Johnson.

10: The ninth round.