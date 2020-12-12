Police are appealing for information after two young boys were assaulted by a large group of men.
The incident occurred on the playing fields on Jubilee Way, Frinton when two 16-year-old boys were assaulted by a group of six men on Saturday, November 7.
Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened.
They are also keen to hear from a woman, described as white and aged in her 40s, who was walking a dog believed to have been named ‘Harley’.
The woman stopped to see if the victims were okay and we believe she may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information can contact PC Adam Buckingham at Clacton Local Policing Team on 101 quoting Athena reference 42/182601/20.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.