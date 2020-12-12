Police are appealing for information concerning a man who is under investigation for a sexual offence after asking victims to take part in a fake ‘nude game show’.

In June 2018, a 28-year-old man reported that he had been approached by an 29-year-old man claiming to be in the entertainment industry asking them to take part in a fake game show in return for the chance to win £5000.

he victim was asked to go to a hotel in Newham to take part in several nude ‘challenges’ as part of the show, which were filmed.

The suspect then kept the footage, believed to be for his own gratification.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man was identified in February and reported that in August 2013, the suspect coerced him to go to a hotel in south east London and take part in similar activities.

Metropolitan Police arrested a man in January 2019 on suspicion of voyeurism and he was released under investigation.

Sergeant James Mason, of the Met’s North East Basic Command Unit, said ‘We believe there may be more victims in relation to these events. I urge anyone who may be a victim of similar crimes or incidents from 2013 to the present day, to come forward with information.

"The reported incidents took place several years ago and it is important we are able to investigate these and support any further victims ’.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference CAD1162/11122020.